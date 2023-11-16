Create an investment corpus fund of $50 million to back startups, says Tharoor

November 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Thursday urged high-net-worth individuals in the State to create an investment corpus fund worth $50 million to invest in Kerala startups.

Speaking at the inaugural function of Huddle Global 2023, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Adimalathura, Mr. Tharoor challenged investors and wealthy individuals to form a group of 50 and pool $1 million each to fund the startups.

Tracing the roots of innovation in India, Mr. Tharoor observed that in the olden days the word innovation had a negative connotation as it signalled an element of uncertainty. The word ‘disruption’ used widely now too has a similar character, he was quoted as a saying in a statement. “But the message is clear: disrupt or get disrupted,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Developed nations are becoming aged societies. Even in the United States, which attracts migrants from across the world, the average age is 40 while in India it is 29, he noted, adding that the country should take advantage of this strength.

The problem India faces is the lower standard of education in many places. But Kerala has overcome that problem and has developed a good education system, he said, urging investors and research institutions to tap into the State’s rich talent pool.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.