CRC to organise programmes on mental health from Oct. 14

Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Kozhikode, in association with the Government Nursing College, Kozhikode, is organising a variety of programmes from October 14 to 18 as part of the World Mental Health Day observance.

State Disability Commissioner P.T. Baburaj will inaugurate the programme on CRC campus on October 14. The event includes an exhibition on mental health, a photo museum exhibition on disability history, and screening and academic discussions on movies about mental health, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.