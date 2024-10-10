GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CRC to organise programmes on mental health from Oct. 14

Published - October 10, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Kozhikode, in association with the Government Nursing College, Kozhikode, is organising a variety of programmes from October 14 to 18 as part of the World Mental Health Day observance.

State Disability Commissioner P.T. Baburaj will inaugurate the programme on CRC campus on October 14. The event includes an exhibition on mental health, a photo museum exhibition on disability history, and screening and academic discussions on movies about mental health, a press release said.

