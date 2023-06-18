Craze for foreign breeds might be worsening stray dog scare

June 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

There’s a marked rise in cases of people buying unscientifically bred pedigree dogs, maintaining them without much idea about their upkeep and eventually abandoning them when they take ill

Reena Johny, who runs an animal shelter at Irumpanam in Thripunithura, says an old and frail German Shepherd was found abandoned at Kundanoor in Kochi a few days ago. “It was in a pathetic state, with fleas and ticks all over its body. One couldn’t recognise it as a German Shepherd. This is not a one-off event, I had received a similar call about an abandoned Labrador Retriever last day,” she says.

At her 1.5-acre farm where rescued animals are housed, she has 40 dogs, with a majority being non-native breeds and 15 among them being Labrador Retrievers.

With the latest case of a 11-year-old boy being mauled to death by street dogs in Kannur and the population of stray dogs being reported to be around 2.9 lakh in the State, people’s craze for non-native dog breeds might actually be worsening the issue.

Sajith Shajan, who runs Animal Rescue Kochi (ARK), a dog shelter at Panangad in Kochi, says people generally have a misconception that Indie breeds such as Rajapalayam or Indian Pariah Dog are ‘street dogs.’ “Many people tend to be attracted to a breed for its looks, possibly seeing them on social media. However, people might not be aware of the specific needs of the breed and tend to abandon them at first signs of trouble,” he rues.

While native breeds are more adapted to the local climatic conditions, foreign breeds need special care, says Premsi Elias, senior surgeon at Government Veterinary Hospital, Edappally. “It is more likely for non-native breeds such as Pugs or Labradors to get fungal infections, mange, and ticks and fleas on their skin. They might easily grow allergic to dusty weather as well,” she says, adding that cases of indigestion and worm infections too are higher for foreign breeds.

“There were many instances of people adopting pedigree dogs from ARK only to return them later,” says Mr. Shajan.

Deepak Bhasi, a marine engineer in Kochi who has owned both Indie and pedigree breeds, says he bought a Labrador since it was easy to train. “The Indie breeds I had were like loose companions. They were very attached to us, but would roam around the entire locality. They never caught any disease, but things weren’t the same for my Labrador. He succumbed to canine parvovirus,” he says.

In addition to various infections, pedigree dogs are susceptible to genetic diseases caused as a result of unscientific breeding. Kishorekumar K.J., director and head veterinarian of Dr. Zoo Pet Hospital at Ponnurunni, says though screening procedures to detect genetic issues before breeding exist in other countries, it is lacking in India.

Vineeth R. Menon, secretary of The Canine Club of Cochin, affiliated to the Kennel Club of India, which is the official body that registers pedigree dogs and promotes scientific breeding, says unlicensed breeders often engage in inbreeding when the demand for a particular breed increases.

“This could lead to serious genetic issues such as hip dysplasia that could hamper the movement of dogs, making it difficult for their owners to care for them,” he says. “Now there is a trend to buy Belgian Malinois, which is a highly active working dog. However, their buyers might be leading a sedentary lifestyle and will ultimately end up being unable to meet the needs of the breed,” he adds.

Mr. Shajan says unlicensed breeders posing as genuine animal lovers approach ARK looking for female pedigree dogs. “Once we tell them the dogs are spayed, they lose interest.”

Ms. Johny laments that there is clearly a lack of understanding about breeds and their needs that could lead to these pets being let off on the streets. “What starts off as a ‘prestige issue’ often ends up with dogs being abandoned on the streets. This not only makes street dogs more aggressive and territorial, but makes the pedigree dogs go through a lot of mental trauma,” she says and adds that the rescued German Shepherd is slowly recuperating in her farm.