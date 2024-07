Six families at Konnakkad Moothadi colony in Balal panchayat in Kasaragod were relocated following the discovery of a crack on the ground on (July 5) Friday evening. The crack is believed to have been caused by the recent heavy rains.

The affected residents, totaling 22, were shifted to the Kasaba Government Higher Secondary School at Maloth. Balal panchayat president Raju Kattakkayam along with officials and the police coordinated the evacuation efforts.