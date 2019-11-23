Cracks in Navodhana forum widen

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s attempt to cobble together an alliance of social organisations under the aegis of the State-sponsored Navodhana Samrakshana Samithi (Renaissance Protection Committee) showed signs of unravelling on Saturday.

The Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS), a major constituent of the samithi, threatened to quit the forum in protest against the government's position that the State was under no legal obligation to escort women to Sabarimala.

General secretary of the samithi and president of KPMS Punnala Sreekumar said that gender equality was the linchpin of the social alliance. Any trade-off between that core value and political expediency would rob the samithi of its credibility.

He held the State leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] accountable for the u-turn. The party's central leadership was for the entry of women of all ages. The government had formed the samithi to counter the mustering of reactionary forces to thwart the government's implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision. Its current position had severely undermined the very reason for the forum's existence.

Mr. Sreekumar's position starkly contrasted that of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who is the chairperson of the samithi.

Mr. Natesan had backed the government assertion that it was not contingent on the administration to facilitate the entry of women to Sabarimala unless they arrived a warrant for State assistance from the Supreme Court.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), which is opposed to the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 to Sabarimala, had spurned the State's invitation to join the forum. It viewed the samithi as a political tool of the LDF that served only to drive a wedge between communities.

The cracks in the forum had begun to show in September when The Hindu Parliament, an umbrella body for at least 50 Hindu organisations, quit the samithi to protest what it described as an ‘overwhelmingly backward caste tilt in the organisation.’

The general council of the KPMS had met in Alappuzha on Thursday. It had formed a three-member committee to apprise Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of its position.