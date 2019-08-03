Crackdown on wayside vendors in Kottayam

As part of a drive to evict illegal street hawkers, a team comprising Public Works Department officials, police, revenue and local body officers cleared several illegal wayside vendors along with their merchandise from the Medical College and Manarkad areas.

According to District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu, notices will be served to all the remaining shops including wayside eateries that have encroached upon public spaces, asking them to vacate the space within a week.

He also directed the departments concerned to ensure that no movement of vehicles or pedestrians be hampered due to such encroachments.

A meeting of the District Development Council here the other day had decided to launch the drive in the wake of illegal street hawkers constricting road space for vehicles and making it difficult for pedestrians to walk through the busy roads during the peak hours

Further, the PWD has been asked to clear the huge billboards and tree branches that hamper visibility of drivers.

The police have been entrusted with identifying the black-spots on the arterial roads and restoring the defunct traffic signals at key junctions.

Helmet campaign

Meanwhile, the police and the Motor Vehicle Departments have together launched a month-long drive to check traffic violations inKottayam.

An awareness campaign on the need for the pillion riders of two-wheelers wearing helmets will soon be launched.