Crackdown on unaccounted-for money: ₹1.75 crore seized from car in Kannur district of Kerala

September 29, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - KANNUR

In a major crackdown on unaccounted-for money, a sum of ₹1.75 crore was seized from a car in a late-night inspection near the Cooperative Hospital at Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala on September 28.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Lakshman, a 25-year-old native of Sangli, Maharashtra, was taken into custody and questioned by the police.

The inspection, led by chief inspector M. Anil and assisted by sub-inspectors Sajesh and Mithun, along with Deepti V.V, apprehended the accused at 9 p.m. on September 28.

The police said the vehicle is registered in the name of one Beepathumma Basheer Ismail, a native of Pallikal in Kasaragod.

During an inquiry initially, the accused did not reveal anything. On suspicion, the police inspected the vehicle after transporting it to a local workshop when a hidden compartment beneath the car was discovered. The compartment contained several bundles of ₹500 and ₹200 currency notes.

The accused and the money seized will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate – 1 court. Information on the seizure will be relayed to the Income Tax authorities for further investigation, the police said.