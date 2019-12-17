Crackdown on illegal parking

The District Level Road Safety Council, chaired by District Collector T.V. Subhash, has decided to take strict action against illegal parking along the national highway and roads under the Public Works Department (PWD).

The meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday directed the police, Regional Transport Authority and PWD to take necessary steps in this direction.

Complaints were raised at the meeting that at many places the PWD’s land adjacent to major roads was illegally being used for parking. It has often been pointed out that the illegal parking caused traffic jams and road accidents.

The District Collector directed officials to immediately inspect such places and take action against unauthorised parking and illegal roadside eateries.

It was also decided to take strong action against private bus employees who ill-treat students. Complaints in this regard should be submitted to police stations or RTO offices.

Trauma-care volunteers

The meeting also decided to form a team of trauma-care volunteers in all police station areas.

Fifty volunteers will be trained and equipped in each station. Interested persons may register their names in the respective police station.