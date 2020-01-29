Crackdown on Chinese nets

Plans to check unregulated fishing practices in Vembanad Lake are gathering steam once again after the initial setback last year.

Months after being forced to back out from a crackdown on illegal Chinese nets, the Fisheries Department has initiated steps to complete the drive engaging private parties.

Authorities have identified 80 illegal Chinese nets in the Kottayam section of the waterbody and allocated ₹14,000 for dismantling each structure.

“A fund of ₹12 lakh has been allocated for the project and we are awaiting nod from the office of the Joint Director of Fisheries,” says Ramesh K.B., Deputy Director of Fisheries, Kottayam.

Police protection

Expecting resistance from net owners like last year, the department will approach the Kottayam Collector requesting security before commencing the drive.

“The operation will be carried out in the presence of police and revenue officials. Prior to it, a committee comprising elected representatives and members of the traditional fisherfolk too will be constituted,” official sources said.

They said the majority of the nets came up only over the past few years despite a ban on establishing new Chinese nets.

“Besides operating without licence, the majority of these nets does not follow distance and mesh size requirements as well, destroying fish wealth.”

Lights too

Many of the net owners have attached electric bulbs to the Chinese nets extending power connections from lakeside houses, violating norms of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

Besides the authorities, the traditional fishermen too have been on the warpath against the illegal Chinese nets as they claim that the majority of the net owners are from outside their community.

20 removed

Early last year, fisheries officials were forced to back out of a crackdown on illegal nets near the Thanneermukkam bund in the face of protests by the net owners.

Later, about 20 of the nets were removed by the owners themselves fearing legal action.