Crackdown on ambulances and vehicles collecting sewage

Published - November 24, 2024 08:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kollam City Police has launched a crackdown on ambulances and vehicles collecting sewage within Kollam city limits. As per the directives of District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaithra Theresa John, flash inspections were carried out in all police station limits of Kollam City in coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department. Among the 25 vehicles carrying sewage waste, legal action was taken against three vehicles that were found to be operating without the required permits. The police have found that six ambulances have violated motor vehicle laws and legal action was initiated against them. They department is also investigating whether any of the ambulance drivers have a criminal background. District Police Chief has informed that the crackdown on ambulances and vehicles transporting septage waste will continue.

