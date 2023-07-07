ADVERTISEMENT

Crack on NH at Kuthiran: work to begin today 

July 07, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Thursday visited the stretch of the National Highway at Vazhukkumpara, where the road has caved in. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has asked the authorities to ban traffic on the stretch of the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway at Vazhukkumpara where a crack has been detected.

The contract company has been asked to start reconstruction of the road immediately as the width of the crack is widening fast .

The Minister gave directives after visiting the area with the District Collector and the City Police Commissioner on Thursday.

Traffic on a one-km stretch will be blocked to repair the road. The Minister asked the contractor to start the work on Friday itself as the width of the crack is widening fast.

A high-level meeting held earlier had demanded the contractor to reconstruct the road at his own expense.

“Serious lapse was made by the contracting company in the construction of the road. The District Collector, who is the chairman of the disaster management authority, has been asked to send a notice to the company as part of action under the disaster management Act,” the Minister said.

