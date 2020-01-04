Crack down on shops selling drugs near educational institutions

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said the State government would intensify action against shops in the vicinity of educational institutions found selling narcotic substances.

“Currently, such shops reopen even though they were identified as the real perpetrators in many cases. To change the scenario, the State Excise Department and local bodies will take stern action against such shops and prevent them from reopening,” he said while chairing a meeting of the executive committee of the drug and addiction-free mission Vimukthi.

The Minister said the Excise Department had registered 67,713 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 12,425 excise cases and 6,573 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in 2019.

De-addiction centre

A ₹100-crore model de-addiction centre would be opened at Kinalur in Kozhikode by the Excise and Health departments in collaboration with the Aardram Mission.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said units of the Vimukthi Sena would be formed in all wards in the State by January 30 to keep track of drug-related activities.

Out of 19,499 wards in the State, Vimukthi Sena units had already been formed in 11,550 of them. Each unit would have 5 to 10 members, including two women, anganwadi workers, Asha workers and Kudumbashree workers.

Anti-drug clubs

He said anti-drug clubs would be set up in all schools, professional colleges and medical colleges. Currently, such clubs were functioning in 3,739 schools and 576 colleges.

“Apart from this, around 7,500 anti-drug clubs will be established in all libraries across the State. Various anti-drug campaigns such as evening gatherings, home visits and lighting the lamp against drugs will also be organised,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Taxes (Excise), Satyajeet Rajan, Excise Commissioner S. Aananthakrishnan, Additional Excise Commissioner D. Rajeev and special officer, Vimukthi, T.V. Anupama also attended the meeting.