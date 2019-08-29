Crack detected on second Goshree bridge in Kochi

Movement of heavy vehicles through the second Goshree bridge that links Bolghatty Island and Vallarpadam was banned from Thursday evening following detection of a crack on its surface.

These vehicles are now being diverted through the parallel bridge being used as one-way. The traffic police were alerted after an auto passenger reported unusual jerks when a container lorry passed over the western end of the bridge, said T.B. Vijayan, Assistant Commissioner of City, Traffic Police (West).

Thursday’s development comes close on the heels of the one-year-old overbridge next to the Vallarpadam international container transshipment terminal, built by the port, being closed to motorists in June following reports of unusual jerks on the structure.

Officials of the Cochin Port Trust and the Goshree Islands Development Authority (which constructed the 15-year-old bridge that links Bolghatty and Vallarpadam) are expected to inspect it and suggest remedial measures.

In the meantime, the police had a tough time diverting vehicles during evening peak hours.

“Preliminary reports suggest there was a crack on the wearing slab on the bridge’s western end. The portion had been rebuilt to facilitate movement of train to and from the container transshipment terminal. GIDA had handed it over to the port, which in turn entrusted the bridge’s upkeep to the NHAI [National Highways Authority of India],” said GIDA sources.

“Since we do not have in-house engineers, experts from the NHAI and the port will inspect the structure,” he added. Port officials said its chief engineer was deputed to visit the site. A clear picture would emerge only on Friday.

The development comes soon after the Palarivattom flyover on the NH bypass developing cracks on almost all its girders and half-a-dozen pier caps, following which it was closed for motorists since May.