CPR training will be provided to all: Veena

Published - September 29, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department will take up a project to render training to all on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on the occasion of World Heart Day on Sunday

Learning CPR is a necessary life skill and a first aid measure which will help people save the lives of many who may collapse suddenly due to cardiac arrest. Rendering CPR properly and emergency evacuation to hospitals will save the lives of many.

“CPR for all” is being taken up as a special project by the Health department after fully comprehending its importance in saving lives, Ms. George said in her statement.

