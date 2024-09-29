GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPR training will be provided to all: Veena

Published - September 29, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department will take up a project to render training to all on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on the occasion of World Heart Day on Sunday

Learning CPR is a necessary life skill and a first aid measure which will help people save the lives of many who may collapse suddenly due to cardiac arrest. Rendering CPR properly and emergency evacuation to hospitals will save the lives of many.

“CPR for all” is being taken up as a special project by the Health department after fully comprehending its importance in saving lives, Ms. George said in her statement.

Published - September 29, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.