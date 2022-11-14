CPO suspended over POCSO case

November 14, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

A civil police officer from Kodenchery police station in Kozhikode district has been suspended from service following a complaint that he misbehaved with two minor girls.

The case under POCSO Act has been registered based on the complaint filed by the mother of the 12- and 13-year-old girls. She alleged that Civil police officer Vinod Kumar barged into their house and misbehaved with the minor sisters. She complained to the DYSP at Thamarassery, who handed over the case to Koorachundu police.

The mother had earlier complained against the same officer with the Thamarassery police that he sexually abused her several times and forcefully procured her gold ornaments. Mr. Vinod Kumar is absconding.