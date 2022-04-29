Haridas murder: Court grants bail to one accused, dismisses petition of eight others

There are so far 11 accused in the murder case of CPI(M) worker in Punnol

Thalassery First Additional Sessions Court on Friday granted bail to one of the accused and rejected the petition of eight others who are in remand for the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Haridas in Punnol.

The First Additional District Sessions Judge A.V. Mridula granted the bail to third accused M. Sunesh alias Mani, a resident of Gopala Petta in the murder case. The remand report submitted to the court by the probe team stated that the third accused, who was released on bail, had given Haridas travel details to the gang, that carried out the murder.

The other accused in the case, who were denied the bail by the court include K.V. Vimin, Amal Manoharan, C.K. Ashwanth, C.K. Arjun, Deepak Sadanandan, K. Abhimanyu, P.K. Sarath, and Atmaj Ashokan. Advocate P Premarajan appeared for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, except for the first accused Bharatiya Janata Party Thalassery constituency president and councilor K. Lijesh, the bail application of others will be considered on May 3. There are so far 11 accused in the case, who are remanded in the murder. The victim Haridas, a fisherman was hacked to death allegedly by the RSS and BJP workers on February 21 at around 1.30 am. He was returning back to home after work.