CPI’s boycott immature: Kodiyeri

Smarting under the brazen defiance of the CPI in boycotting the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the CPI(M) has lashed out at its coalition partner, accusing it of breaching political propriety and creating an opportunity for the Opposition to capitalise on.

At a press meet on Thursday, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accused the CPI leadership of having embarked on a path that had the potential to weaken the political unity of the LDF and strengthen the hands of the Opposition. Terming the boycott of the Cabinet meeting a hasty and immature decision, he said the CPI could have averted the situation by discussing the issue within the LDF and the Chief Minister.

“The boycott was a unusual step, one that should not have occurred. It goes against the propriety of coalition politics. Any move by a party to appropriate all the laurels and leave all the brickbats for the partners cannot be justified.”

‘Efforts were on’

Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI had opted to skip the Cabinet at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had initiated efforts to secure the resignation of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy who was facing allegations of land grab.

Reason for delay

“The LDF meeting on November 12 had asked the Chief Minister to decide on Mr. Chandy’s continuation as Minister. After the High Court had quashed Mr. Chandy’s appeal, the Chief Minister lost no time in taking up the issue with the NCP leadership. The efforts were reaching a culmination when the CPI resorted to this step.” The decision on Mr. Chandy’s resignation had been delayed by the Advocate General’s observation on the conflict between the reports submitted by two District Collectors on Mr. Chandy’s land grab, one on 2014 and the other in 2017. The LDF has gone by its policy not to condone any wrongdoing. The same approach was adopted in the case of the solar panel report on which the government sought legal advice from several sources before taking action.