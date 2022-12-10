CPI(M)‘s “overtures” to IUML sent ripples across Kerala’s political spectrum

December 10, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan’s averment that the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) backing for the Bill seeking to remove the Governor as Chancellor of State-funded universities can alter the future calculus of coalitions in Kerala has sent ripples across the State’s political spectrum.

The CPI(M) has sensed a political opportunity in the IUML’s perceived reticence to tow the Congress’s line on the Bill. It feels that the IUML’s strident opposition to Raj Bhavan’s alleged bid to “saffronise” universities prompted the Congress to backtrack in the Assembly.

The CPI(M) has seen the IUML as a potential ally in cobbling together a “broad agreement” among secular democratic forces to resist the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI(M) does not seek an immediate political alliance with the IUML. It predicts that the IUML’s “disagreements” with the Congress over combating right-wing Hindutva powers will develop as a gradual self-destructive centrifugal force in the United Democratic Front.

The Congress says the CPI(M) leadership lived in a parallel reality. Consensus and compromise characterised coalition politics. The Congress has been consistent in its criticism of the jurisdictional overreach of BJP-appointed Governors. The United Democratic Front’s support for the Bill is qualified. It has not given the government blanket authority to insert CPI(M) stooges in varsities by raising the Sangh Parivar bogey.

The Congress asserts that CPI(M) ‘s intention to sow divisions in the UDF by imputing a rift between the Congress and the IUML will fail. It reminds the CPI(M) that its leadership has traditionally viewed the IUML as a “communal party with a rising Islamist fringe”.

The Congress recalls that the CPI(M) characterised the IUML’s support for changing the status of Turkey’s iconic Hagia Sofia from a museum to a mosque as a move to appease fundamentalists.

The IUML has guardedly welcomed the CPI(M) changed perspective that the “League is a secular democratic force working for the welfare of minorities and no more an anathema to the Left”. However, the party has staunchly defended its UDF credentials. The BJP has criticised the CPI(M)‘s “courting” of the IUML as another brazen example of the Left’s “appeasement politics”.