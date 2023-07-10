CPI(M)’s attempt to divide IUML from UDF will never work: K. Sudhakaran

July 10, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Kannur

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran said that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will not fall into the trap set by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and they will never leave the United Democratic Front.

He was responding to the decision taken by IUML to reject the invitation of the CPI(M) for a seminar against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code organised in Kozhikode.

Speaking to the media in Kannur on Sunday, Mr. Sudhakaran said that the league’s decision not to participate in the seminar is appropriate and welcome

The relationship between the Congress and the Muslim League is well-known in Kerala politics. With regards to the UCC, they both are together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has always considered their sentiments and this will continue in the future. He said that there is no difference of opinion between the League and the Congress.

The CPI(M) tried to confuse the League and Congress and create differences of opinion. They have the policy of a fox. CPI(M) politics aim to alienate the League and the Congress. Their decision to stay away from the CPI(M)’s seminar is a move that has shown that the League will not fall into CPI(M)’s trap, he added.

AK Balan’s comment questioning the approach taken by Congress towards the Muslim community is pure misinformation. This is not something a person with common sense would say, he said.

He said as announced earlier, Congress will campaign strongly against the UCC act.

He also stated that the Congress will organise mass meetings in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram against the UCC by including national leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.