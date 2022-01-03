CPI(M) working to expel Narendra Modi government at Centre, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPI leader Binoy Viswam’s comment that the Left front is no alternative if the Congress collapses at the Centre is only his personal opinion, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The statement by CPI leader Binoy Viswam that the Left front is no alternative if the Congress collapses at the Centre is only his personal opinion, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said. The CPI(M) is in fact working to expel the (Narendra) Modi government from power in the next elections, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan was speaking to mediapersons at Kumily in Idukki district prior to a district meeting of the CPI(M) on Monday.

Those opposing the K-Rail project are politically motivated and the government will not shelve the project due to resistance. The Congress and the BJP are attempting to destroy the Sabarimala airport project and the State government will not allow this to happen as well, said Mr. Balakrishnan.

The BJP has created economic inequality. The aim of the RSS is to implement religion-based rule in the country. The statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier that India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvavadis is aimed to help the RSS, alleged the CPI(M) leader.

The district meeting was conspicuous by the absence of former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran. Mr. Balakrishnan said the party would discuss the Rajendran issue in the meeting. “To attend or not is Rajendran’s wish,” he said.

Rajendran absent

Presenting a report at the delegates’ meeting, party district secretary K.K. Jayachandran criticised Mr. Rajendran over his absence in the last Assembly election campaigns of the party candidate at Devikulam. Mr. Rajendran did not even mention the name of party candidate in the campaign events he addressed. He also did not obey party leaders and an inquiry commission was appointed that has recommended party-level action against him, according to the report.

The meeting will continue on Tuesday. A tourism seminar will be held at the Kumily bus stand at 4 p.m. and Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine is set to inaugurate the event. Former Idukki MP Joice George will present the topic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public meeting at the Kumily bus stand at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.