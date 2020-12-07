CPI(M) worker hacked to death near Kollam, party called for hartal

Manilal, a homestay owner and a CPI(M) member from Munroe Thuruthu was hacked to death on Sunday. Reportedly, Manilal was attacked and stabbed to death by BJP activist Ashokan and East Kallada police have arrested two persons including Ashokan in connection with the case.

CPI(M) has called for a hartal in five panchayats that include Munroe Thuruthu, East Kallada, Perayam, Kundara and Perinadu following the murder of Manilal.

While CPI(M) alleges that it's a planned and politically motivated murder, BJP leadership in the district said they have no connection with the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday night, ten minutes after Manilal came out of the LDF booth office.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders of Munroe Thuruthu said both Manilal and Ashokan were CPI(M) members and there is political conspiracy in the incident.