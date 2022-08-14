CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Palakkad

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
August 14, 2022 23:46 IST

A CPI(M) worker was hacked to death at Malampuzha near here on Sunday night. CPI(M) Marutharoad local committee member Shajahan Kunnamkad, 40, was hacked by a gang that came on motorbikes around 9.30 p.m. The attack took place near Shajahan's house.

The CPI(M) blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the murder. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, said that Shajahan had faced threat to his life. The BJP said the murder was the fallout of squabbles within CPI(M). The police have started an investigation.

