CPI(M) worker hacked near Payyannur

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] worker was hacked in an attack by alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers near Panur here on Thursday morning, barely a day after leaders of the two rival parties agreed to work for peace in a bilateral peace meeting convened by District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali.

The injured has been identified as K. Chandran (56), a native of nearby Kaivelikkal. A milk vendor of a local milk producers’ cooperative society, Chandran was attacked by a group of armed assailants at Kutteri near Panur at around 10 a.m. The assailants stopped the two-wheeler he was riding and hacked him using axe-like weapons. He received multiple stab injuries in the attack. His right leg was nearly severed, the police said.

The injured was immediately rushed to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital by the police team. He was then taken to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The CPI(M) alleged that the RSS workers were behind the attack intended to murder Chandran.

The attack that occurred a day after the bilateral peace meeting has raised concern about escalation of tension in parts of the district witnessing clashes between rival workers. Mattannur and nearby areas here were already tense following recent incidents of stabbing by workers of rival parties.

Kavvayi, Thayineri, and Perumba areas near Payyannur also became tense following clashes between CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers on Wednesday night. Houses and vehicles were damaged in the clashes.