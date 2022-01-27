CPI(M) worker hacked at Kalavoor

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker sustained serious injuries after being hacked at Kalavoor in Alappuzha on Wednesday night.

The injured was identified as T.C. Santhosh of Preethikulangara, a CPI(M) Valavanad local committee member. Mr. Santhosh sustained injuries to his hands and head. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

The Mannancherry police arrested two persons, identified as Kuruvi Aneesh and Shanmughadas, of Settlement Colony in connection with the incident. The police are on the lookout for a third person named Subash.

The police said Aneesh was a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. The police, however, said the incident was not political and personal enmity led to the assault. The police said the torching of a motorcycle in the area a few days ago culminated in the attack.

"A motorbike of one Vipin was allegedly torched by Subash and Kuruvi. After knowing about the incident, Santhosh and his friend visited Vipin's house and on their way back they met Subash and Kuruvi. On Wednesday, Subash, Kuruvi, and Shanmughadas came for Santhosh and attacked him," said a police official.

In the melee, Aneesh also sustained injuries to his hand after mistakenly being attacked by Subash.

The latest violence with a political tinge comes a month after two political murders in a span of less than 12 hours rocked Alappuzha. While Social Democratic Party of India State secretary K.S. Shan was attacked at Kuppezham Junction in Mannancherry on December 18 night, Ranjith Sreenivas, Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC Morcha State secretary was assaulted at his home at Vellakinar the next morning.