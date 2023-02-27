ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) will try to get close to all sections, including Samastha: Govindan

February 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Monday that the party would keep trying to get close to all sections, including the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama.

He was speaking here as his Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha was given a rousing reception in the district on its eighth day. Thousands of people attended the rally at Kondotty, Malappuram, Vengara, Vallikkunnu, Tirurangadi, Tanur and Tirur.

Mr. Govindan protested against the Narendra Modi government decision to close down public sector unit Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL). He said it was political bias to wind up the public sector units in Kerala and Punjab, where the BJP is not in power, when retaining the one on Maharashtra, where the BJP is in power.

He said the Jamat-e-Islami was yet to give an answer to the allegations raised against it for holding secret discussions with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mr. Govindan said that Communists were not against any religion and they would not reject any. He said the people of Malappuram were increasingly being attracted to the CPI(M).

