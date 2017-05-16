CPI(M) will not shield murderers: Kodiyeri

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that his party will not shield party workers found involved in the murder of RSS worker Choorakkad Biju near Payyannur on May 12.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) would take action if any party worker was involved in the murder. His announcement came in the wake of the arrest of two party workers arrested on May 15 by the police investigating the murder.

“If party workers are found to have violated the decisions taken at a peace meeting, action would be taken against them,” he said.

Admitting that there were instances of violation, by both CPI(M) and Sangh Parivar workers, of decisions taken at the peace meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said the CPI(M) leadership had the responsibility to ensure their implementation.

The party would sensitise its cadres and sympathisers in this regard and ask them to show restraint in case of provocations. The CPI(M) leader wondered if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would also be prepared to act against its workers involved in political violence.

The CPI(M) leader said the call for imposing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Kannur was part of the Sangh Parivar’s plan to suppress the CPI(M). Political and administrative actions were required to bring political violence in the district to an end. The State government should examine what actions were taken by the police in political violence cases in the district.

“AFSPA has never been successful anywhere,” Mr. Balarksishnan said adding that the BJP demanded its imposition because it was alienated from the people.

A section of the BJP leadership in the State was now humiliating Governor P. Sathasivam when the effort to invoke AFSPA using Governor’s office had failed, he said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the RSS was doling out money in the State to procure weapons and to deploy cadres.

The CPI(M) would take legal measures against the BJP leadership for circulating the video of an alleged celebration of CPI(M) workers over the murder of the RSS worker.

The allegation was baseless, he said adding that the BJP was trying to fan the flames. To a question, the CPI(M) State secretary said the duty of the police is to act impartially in cases. The State government should take steps to examine the actions taken by the police in political cases, he added.