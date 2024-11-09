 />
CPI(M) will continue to raise black money issue during byelection campaign, says Govindan

Party State secretary’s remarks come a day after State committee member N.N. Krishnadas had said that black money allegations and related trolley bag discussions were too silly for an election

Published - November 09, 2024 09:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Saturday that there was no rift in the party about the issues being raised during the byelection campaign. He said the party would continue to raise the black money issue against United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil. He insisted that his was the party voice.

Party State committee member N.N. Krishnadas had said on Friday that the black money allegations and related trolley bag discussions were too silly for an election. He had said that politics and issues that affect the people should be raised during the elections.

However, the CPI(M) secretary said that the trolley bag issue too was part of the electioneering, and it was not an accidental matter. It is a matter of importance, and it should be investigated properly, he said.

Mr. Govindan said that the people understood everything, and the trolley bags were being discussed as part of the black money issue raised during the elections. He said the CPI(M) would not focus on trolley bags, but it would continue to be an issue.

He said Mr. Mamkootathil would face a severe backlash in Palakkad because of his alleged involvement in the black money deal. He predicted that the BJP would not get the number of votes polled by ‘Metro Man’ E. Sreedharan in 2021 and Mr. Mamkootathil would not get the votes polled by Shafi Parambil in that election.

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishnadas refused to make any comments about his party State chief’s stand on trolley and black money. He said past was past.

