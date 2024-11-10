CPI(M) went after trolley bag to hide govt. failure, says Muraleedharan

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan said here on Sunday that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was trying to hide the failure of the State government by going after false allegations of black money and trolley bags.

He said both the State and the Union governments were going ahead with anti-people policies. “Neither of them are interested in people’s issues,” he said.

The Congress leader said the CPI(M) went after a blue trolley bag to hide the government’s failure. The police raids yielded nothing, and the CPI(M) should answer for that, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.