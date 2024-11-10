ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) went after trolley bag to hide govt. failure, says Muraleedharan

Published - November 10, 2024 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Both the State and Union governments are uninterested in people’s issues, says the Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan said here on Sunday that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was trying to hide the failure of the State government by going after false allegations of black money and trolley bags.

He said both the State and the Union governments were going ahead with anti-people policies. “Neither of them are interested in people’s issues,” he said.

The Congress leader said the CPI(M) went after a blue trolley bag to hide the government’s failure. The police raids yielded nothing, and the CPI(M) should answer for that, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US