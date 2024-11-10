 />
CPI(M) went after trolley bag to hide govt. failure, says Muraleedharan

Both the State and Union governments are uninterested in people’s issues, says the Congress leader

Published - November 10, 2024 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan said here on Sunday that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was trying to hide the failure of the State government by going after false allegations of black money and trolley bags.

He said both the State and the Union governments were going ahead with anti-people policies. “Neither of them are interested in people’s issues,” he said.

The Congress leader said the CPI(M) went after a blue trolley bag to hide the government’s failure. The police raids yielded nothing, and the CPI(M) should answer for that, he said.

November 10, 2024

