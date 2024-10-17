CPI(M) welcomes Sarin to LDF fold

The CPI(M) has welcomed P. Sarin, expelled by the Congress expelled for indiscipline, here on Thursday. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu said that the Left party would accept whoever comes seeking refuge in it.

Welcoming Mr. Sarin to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Mr. Suresh Babu said that the former Congress digital media head is qualified to contest an election. “Mr. Sarin made his point in a decent manner,” he said.

However, he said that the party would announce its candidates after discussions at the State level of leadership. “Our candidates do not contest on party symbols always. We will take an appropriate decision by consulting the State leadership,” Mr. Babu said.

He said the political leadership of the BJP in Kerala was not strong enough to offer a threat in the upcoming byelections. He said the CPI(M) had the potential to successfully tackle any election.

CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan said that the party district committee would take a final decision on Mr. Sarin after consultations with the State leadership.

Mr. Balan said that the revelations made by Mr. Sarin were serious, and they could not be taken as a mere opinion. “The Congress says it is a democratic party; but what happens within that party is autocracy,” he said.

Mr. Balan said Mr. Sarin’s allegations that the Congress had conspired with the BJP to single out the CPI(M) were serious.