CPI(M) was hiding Divya in party village: Satheesan 

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] hid Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya in the party village at the direction of a ‘caucus’ in the Chief Minster’s office, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

“The police are now claiming that they have taken P.P. Divya into custody. If that’s the case, why didn’t they know where the accused was all this time? Why take her into custody after she has surrendered? She was in the party village,” he said while responding to media persons at Chelakkara on Tuesday.

They brought her to the station without even letting the media see her as she is a VIP accused. They could not avoid the arrest as it was the time of byelection. Even when the accused was at a hospital in Payyannur, no one knew about it. The court did not prevent Ms. Divya’s arrest when a bail application was filed. Though the police claimed she was under surveillance, she was actually under their protection, he said.

The State secretary of the CPI(M) has no role. Previously, it was said that everything was managed from the AKG Centre, but now it’s clear that the caucus in the Chief Minister’s office is controlling everything, Mr. Satheesan added.

“The court verdict shattered the conception that people close to the Chief Minister’s office can get away with anything. All efforts were made to protect the accused. The CPI(M) tried to portray Naveen Babu as a corrupt person. They also tried to project Ms. Divya as a crusader against corruption. The media’s proof that Mr. Prashanth’s signature was forged has tragically thwarted their attempts to label Naveen as corrupt. The fake complaint was orchestrated at the AKG Centre, as planned by the Chief Minister’s office. It’s now clear that the Opposition’s accusations were valid,” he said.

‘Disastrous governance’

It is the caucus in the Chief Minister’s office who are controlling the police and prevented the arrest. The Chief Minister is also under the control of this group. This is the latest evidence of how disastrous the Left Democratic Front governance is. If the first Pinarayi government was under the control of M. Sivasankar, the second Pinarayi government is under the control of the caucus, Mr. Satheesan added.