GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) was hiding Divya in party village: Satheesan 

Caucus in the Chief Minister’s office are controlling the police and prevented the arrest of Divya. The Chief Minister is also under the control of this group, says Leader of the Opposition

Published - October 29, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] hid Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya in the party village at the direction of a ‘caucus’ in the Chief Minster’s office, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

“The police are now claiming that they have taken P.P. Divya into custody. If that’s the case, why didn’t they know where the accused was all this time? Why take her into custody after she has surrendered? She was in the party village,” he said while responding to media persons at Chelakkara on Tuesday.

They brought her to the station without even letting the media see her as she is a VIP accused. They could not avoid the arrest as it was the time of byelection. Even when the accused was at a hospital in Payyannur, no one knew about it. The court did not prevent Ms. Divya’s arrest when a bail application was filed. Though the police claimed she was under surveillance, she was actually under their protection, he said.

The State secretary of the CPI(M) has no role. Previously, it was said that everything was managed from the AKG Centre, but now it’s clear that the caucus in the Chief Minister’s office is controlling everything, Mr. Satheesan added.

“The court verdict shattered the conception that people close to the Chief Minister’s office can get away with anything. All efforts were made to protect the accused. The CPI(M) tried to portray Naveen Babu as a corrupt person. They also tried to project Ms. Divya as a crusader against corruption. The media’s proof that Mr. Prashanth’s signature was forged has tragically thwarted their attempts to label Naveen as corrupt. The fake complaint was orchestrated at the AKG Centre, as planned by the Chief Minister’s office. It’s now clear that the Opposition’s accusations were valid,” he said.

‘Disastrous governance’

It is the caucus in the Chief Minister’s office who are controlling the police and prevented the arrest. The Chief Minister is also under the control of this group. This is the latest evidence of how disastrous the Left Democratic Front governance is. If the first Pinarayi government was under the control of M. Sivasankar, the second Pinarayi government is under the control of the caucus, Mr. Satheesan added.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.