CPI(M) warns workers against fake news

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretariat has stated that the rumour being circulated on social media that party leader P. Jayarajan will join the Bharatiya Janata Party is blatantly false.

A press release issued by the party district secretariat on Saturday called on party workers and the public to reject the rumour being circulated by some people using social media platforms. Anti-communist news often got huge publicity on the social media, it added.

Sangh Parivar attack

The rumour that Mr. Jayarajan had met BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and that he would join the BJP soon was far from true, the release said, stressing that nobody would believe that Mr. Jayarajan who had been a victim of attack by Sangh Parivar workers would join the BJP.

Mr. Jayarajan had, a few days ago, lodged a complaint with the police here against the circulation of fake news on the social media that he was planning to leave the CPI(M) and join the BJP. The CPI(M) district secretariat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was against the Constitution of the country and wanted to replace it with Manu Smriti. It was against democracy, secularism, and federalism, it said adding that totalitarianism was its means.

The Sangh Parivar would do anything and then fabricate lies to justify them in public, the press released said.

No Communist who works for social reforms could join such an organisation, it added.