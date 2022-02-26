CPI(M) vision plan focuses on enhancing production

Leaders aged 75 years and above will be replaced in State committee, secretariat

Artists giving final touches to sculptures of historical figures as part of an art-history exhibition featuring major global and national events in the history of communism at the venue of the CPI(M) State conference in Ernakulam on Saturday. The exhibition will be under way from Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The vision plan to be presented at the State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] gives special emphasis on fostering production, both industrial and agricultural, by harnessing advancements in science and technology.

It acknowledges the crying need to enhance the quality of higher education and to promote applied research with a view to creating a link between these specialised universities and research centres, and the production sector. “This is a broad vision which will be eventually discussed with experts and within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to formulate workable plans and schemes for implementation by the government. But this will be done on a war-footing,” said a senior leader.

A pressing need is for launching a massive campaign to counter the return of superstitions and amoral practices. “There’s a discernible return of these practices at the behest of right-wing forces. They are just trying to prepare the ground for them to grow. We will not allow this to happen,” the leader said.

At the organisational level, the generational change brought about while forming the government in last May will be implemented at all levels of the party organisation. “The change is tangible at the lower-level committees and the State committee and secretariat will also witness the same,” he said.

Given the decision to remove leaders aged above 75 years from active organisational roles, several known faces such as Anathalavattom Anandan, M.M. Mani, P. Karunakaran, Vaikom Viswan and K.J. Thomas would be replaced in the State secretariat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a Polit Bureau member, would be given an exemption from the age rule.

“It is just that they are making way of the younger generation to take on active organisational responsibilities. But the experience of these veterans would be utiltised to guide research and in strengthening allied organisations and palliative care activities.

The four-day State conference, to be inaugurated by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, is also likely to review the performance of the ministers from the party.