CPI(M) unmindful of State’s socio-political legacy: IUML

MALAPPURAM

06 February 2021 00:24 IST

Aiswarya Kerala Yatra led by Ramesh Chennithala enters Malappuram

The Aiswarya Kerala Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala reached the district on Friday.

Enthusiastic supporters of the United Democratic Front (UDF) swarmed Mr. Chennithala as he reached various reception points in the district.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.V. Prakash, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, UDF district chairman P.T. Ajaymohan, and UDF convener U.A. Latheef received Mr. Chennithala at the district border.

Inaugurating the reception at Chelari, Mr. Sadikali Thangal said the CPI(M) and the BJP were raising the same slogans in Kerala. “Both are ruling by spreading intolerance and creating divisiveness,” he said.

He accused the CPI(M) of being unmindful of the State’s socio-political legacy while attempting to divide society on communal lines. He stressed the necessity of bringing Kerala back to a fair democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chennithala lashed out at the CPI(M), accusing it of offering government jobs to relatives of party leaders. “If former MP of Palakkad M.B. Rajesh has self-respect, he should tell his wife to quit the job she got through illegal means,” he said. He added that the UDF would revoke all illegal appointments if voted to power.

Mr. Chennithala accused the LDF government of cheating expatriates who returned. “Instead of helping them, the government described them as traders of death. It is time for them to repay,” he said.

Hundreds attended receptions in Vallikkunnu, Vengara, Kondotty, Eranad, Manjeri, Wandoor and Nilambur Assembly constituencies.

The rally will pass through Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Kottakkal, Tirurangadi, Tanur and Tirur constituencies on Saturday.