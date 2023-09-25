HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) trying to negotiate with BJP in Karuvannur scam, alleges Hassan

Congress to take out rallies in panchayats in protest against the ‘corruption’ in LDF 

September 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The statement by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] secretary M.V. Govindan that the issues related to the Karuvannur cooperative bank have been solved indicates the possibility of a negotiation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said the ED investigation was progressing at a snail’s pace. Even after weeks of raids on his house and office, A.C. Moideen had not been questioned for the second time. The CPI(M) has links with Sunil Kumar, who had ‘taken loans worth ₹18 crore’ from the Karuvannur bank. BJP leader Aravind Menon attended the inaugural function of the jewellery shop owned by Sunil Kumar at Kattappana. These incidents strengthen suspicion about BJP-CPI(M) links.

‘Different issues’

“We agree with the statement of the Chief Minister that the BJP led by Modi and Amit Shah is trying to destabilise cooperative sector. But the Karuvannur scam should not be connected to that issue,” he said.

The UDF would take out rallies in panchayats from October 10 to 15 against the ‘gross corruption’ of the LDF. The UDF would also stage a protest in front of the Secretariat on October 18 demanding Chief Minister’s resignation, Mr. Hassan said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.