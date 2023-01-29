CPI(M) trying to backstab Congress, says Sudhakaran

January 29, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has accused the leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of attempting to backstab the Congress, despite the party coming forward to cooperate with it to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Tripura.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said it was unfortunate that the CPI(M) was not ready to end its association with the BJP even after seeking the Congress’s support in Tripura, where it was unable to fight the BJP on its own. The party leaders are busy poking fun at the Congress even when its leaders are flocking to the BJP, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

‘Soft Hindutva’

He said the CPI(M) could get only 17% of votes in Tripura in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, despite being in power in the State for decades, while the Congress could get 25%. He accused the Left leaders of practising soft Hindutva even while speaking about communism. The party and its Chief Minister in Kerala were following tactics similar to those implemented by the BJP at the national level to divide people in the name of caste and religion.

Mr. Sudhakaran accused the CPI(M) of being a party that chooses tactical lines for its own interests, rather than looking at the larger national interest. This was evident in the CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan’s statement that the party would not join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. The Kerala CPI(M) was staying away from all platforms for resisting the BJP as part of a secret understanding with the Sangh Parivar. The CPI(M) wished for the destruction of the Congress, which will enable the CPI(M) to corner all minority votes, he said.