CPI(M) truncate district conference in Kasaragod

21 January 2022 20:19 IST

The district reported a surge in COVID-19 cases

The CommunistParty of India (Marxist) (CPIM) truncates its three-day district conference, which wasorganisedat Madikai panchayat in Kasaragod.

The CPI(M) went ahead to hold the conference on Friday, even as the district reported a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. This drew huge criticism from various quarters.The decision of the District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand to revoke an order that imposed restrictions in view of the increasing COVID-19 case further added fuel to the fire.

The decision came under severe criticism and she was alleged of helping the CPI(M) toconduct the district conference inAmbalathukara atMadikai panchayat, where the Test Positivity Rate was reported to be 67.5%.

But the Collector clarified that the order was cancelledbased on the State government’s new guidelines. The guidelines called for imposing restrictionsby considering an increasein the number of hospitalisationinstead of the TPR reported, she added.

However, the High Court, which heard a petition filed against Collector’s decision,passed an interim order limiting not more than 50 people to attend the public meeting.