CPI(M) to raise quality of membership

Correcting social behaviour of members also a priority

The political-organisational report to be presented by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at its State conference in Ernakulam on Tuesday is expected to lay emphasis on enhancing the quality of party membership.

While the guidelines on the right social conduct and association reiterated at the 2013-Palakkad Plenum are emphasised on a regular basis, the party, with five lakh members in Kerala, will now focus on providing ‘higher education over several months, including tutorials on the classics’, so as to enable them to counter the rise of unsavoury practices and reactionary tendencies in society. Correcting the social behaviour of members will also be a priority.

Both the political-organisational report and the ‘Nava Keralam’ (New Kerala) vision document will be presented on Tuesday, the latter by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “With the Centre turning its back on States such as Kerala, there’s a need to find innovative means to generate the funds for the State’s development, which should be fast-tracked. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board was one such avenue. But the Centre is going after that now,” said a party leader.

“In fact, there’s no ideological conflict in soliciting private investment – this was done even in 1957. Among the socialist economies, Cuba has done it recently. For Kerala, while efforts to increase production will be taken aggressively, borrowing for development is unavoidable for now and it need not always be the State mobilising the funds. Autonomous institutions, enterprises and corporations could borrow for specific projects. That apart, private capital could bring in businesses and development,” another leader said.

Eight Polit Bureau members of the party will be present when the draft document is presented and taken up for discussion. Once it gets approved after modifications and incorporating suggestions, it will be made public.