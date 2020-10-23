CPI(M) to press for JD (S), LJD merger

Leaders of both parties to meet in Kochi on Sunday

To prevent the possible wrangling over seat allocation among its allies in the Assembly polls next year , the CPI(M) has pushed for a speedy action of the proposed merger of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the State.

As a follow up to the earlier talks which remained deadlocked, it is learnt that a nine-member committee comprising senior leaders of the two parties will meet in Kochi on Sunday. Incidentally, the meeting comes ahead of the three-tier local bodies polls in December.

A senior party functionary said that the merger of these two parties which are part of the Left Democratic Front ( LDF) was necessary for the smooth allocation of seats after the inclusion of the faction led by Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) in the CPI (M)-led coalition. As such it was easy to allocate seats to a single entity rather than sharing seats to two parties.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the LJD, which was then JD (U) had contested seven seats on the Congress-led UDF platform and drawn a blank while the JD (S) in the LDF, contested five and won from three segments. Both the parties also secured 1.5 % each of the total votes.

However, in the 2011 Assembly polls, the LJD, then SJD, had contested six seats and won from two while the JD (S), won from four seats out of the five the party contested. The SJD and JD (S) had secured 1.65 % and 1.5 % respectively of the popular votes then.

Sources said that a section of the LJD – led by its State president M. V. Shreyams Kumar favoured a merger with the JD (S), while another group is fiercely opposing the proposal which it feels would disturb the party in the long run as the JD (S) in Karnataka may have a possibility of aligning with the BJP. This comes against the backdrop of the secret talks held between JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa last month.

The merger of the LJD and the JD(S) had gained traction after the entry of the former into the ruling LDF before the Lok Sabha polls. Three rounds of discussions within a span of one-and-a-half years had also yielded no positive results though.