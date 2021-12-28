CPI(M) to organise campaign against communal forces

KANNUR

28 December 2021 01:15 IST

Rallies to be held at 230 centres

The Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI(M)] will launch an extensive campaign in the district against the alleged move by the RSS and SDPI to turn Kerala into a battle ground.

As part of the campaign, rallies will be organised at 230 centres from December 28 to January 6.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said that it was 50 years since the Thalassery communal riots took place.

The aim of the riots that started on December 28, 1971, was to destroy the secular political fabric of Kerala and prepare the ground for communal forces on the North Indian model, he said. Although secular forces under the leadership of the CPI(M) was combating the RSS, minority extremist organisations such as the Popular Front and the SDPI were disrupting the social atmosphere of Kerala through covert and overt communal activities.

He claimed that according to police intelligence, the RSS and the SDPI had “suicides squads”. This had led to unfortunate events such as the twin murders in Alappuzha.

Communal forces created riots by deliberately misleading the people by fabricating falsehoods and myths.

He said that the secular rallies were being organised with the slogan that communal forces should not be allowed to create another riot in Kerala. Mr. Jayarajan said there would be extensive events in Koothuparamba on January 4, the 50th martyrdom day of U.K. Kunhiraman, who sacrificed his life to protect religious harmony during the 1971 riots, and in Thalassery on January 6, the closing day.