CPI(M) to organise a three-day-long protest in Idukki

September 01, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will organise a three-day-long protest at 164 centres across Idukki, alleging a concerted bid to foist cases on its leaders and weaken the party structure in the district, party district secretary C.V. Varghese has said.

Talking to the media at Kattappana on Friday, Mr. Varghese said the protest would be staged under CPI(M) local committee areas in the district on September 5, 6, and 7.

“There is a planned attempt to block the functioning of CPI(M) offices in the district by registering cases against CPI(M) office-bearers. The High Court-appointed amicus curiae were working to protect the interests of environmentalist groups,” said Mr. Varghese.

“An earlier meeting chaired by the Forest Minister denied any move to convert revenue land to forestland. However, the Revenue department issued an order converting 4,318 hectares of revenue land to forestland in the 50th block of Keezhanthoor village under the Kanthallur panchayat. The Collector should withdraw the order,” said Mr. Varghese.

‘Withdraw order’

Mr. Varghese alleged that last month, the District Collector had imposed restrictions on construction activities in 13 grama panchayats in the Munnar region under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act. “The restrictions were imposed without consulting people’s representatives. The order should be withdrawn immediately as it was issued without any scientific study. Scientific study must be conducted by utilising agencies like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to prepare disaster management plans,” said Mr. Varghese.

“Some officials and environmental groups are trying to create problems over land-related issues in Idukki. The government has already presented a Land Amendment Bill in the Assembly seeking to regularise construction in Munnar panchayats. The issues will be solved soon,” said Mr. Varghese.

