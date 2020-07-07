CPI(M) to open bilateral parleys on Mani faction soon

The CPI(M) State leadership will soon initiate bilateral discussions with Left Democratic Front allies for clearing the impasse over the entry of the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) into the front.

Party sources told The Hindu that the parleys are expected to begin only after the faction specifies its future political course.

Moreover, it will be held only at the behest of the CPI(M) State leadership and have to be endorsed by the central committee and Polit Bureau in due course.

Reports of the central leadership’s intervention to clear the air in the wake of the dissent registered by the CPI are unfounded, sources said, and added that before the LDF takes up the issue for a full-fledged discussion, a consensus would be evolved through bilateral engagement.

The CPI(M) State leadership has held a preliminary discussion with the CPI. Talks with other allies too would begin soon.

But the sources reiterated that the party leadership would tread cautiously to avert differences of opinion with the partners.

Cadres’ demand

Meanwhile, CPI(M) cadres in Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and certain regions in northern Kerala, where settler farmers wield considerable clout in determining the electoral fortunes of parties, especially in local body elections, are understood to have expressed their desire for the party and the LDF having an alliance with the KC(M) Mani faction in the ensuing elections.

This was learnt to have been substantiated by citing the winning margin of UDF and the LDF candidates in grama panchayats in these districts in the last elections.

Since the electoral fortunes in local bodies are determined on wafer-thin margins of less than 50 votes, striking a deal with the KC(M) Mani faction is pointed out to be beneficial for the LDF in a number of local body wards.

This is also expected to deeply impact the prospects of the UDF in such segments in the electionss, the sources said.