CPI(M) to muster public support against Centre

Thiruvananthapuram

16 August 2021 19:03 IST

The CPI(M) State committee on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of subverting parliamentary procedure.

It adopted a resolution to muster public opinion against the Central government’s bid to undermine democracy by denying parliamentary debate on issues that impacted the people.

The CPI(M) also slammed Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan for belittling LDF parliamentarians who protested against the Centre’s anti-democratic conduct in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertising

Advertising

CJI’s concern

The CPI(M) pointed out that Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had also lamented the lack of meaningful debate in the Parliament in his Independence Day address. The void had caused avoidable litigations, the Justice had said.

The Centre had muscled several laws through Parliament without discussion. It had used its majority in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to silence dissenting voices.

The Centre refused the House leave to discuss the targetting of mobile phones used by Opposition politicians with the aid of the Israel-made spyware, Pegasus.

The Bills passed without debate included the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, ESMA amendment, the law banning strike, General Insurance Privatisation Bill, amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, CAA and the latest farm laws, the CPI(M) said.

The arbitrary passage of the laws without debate had caused social upheaval, as in the case of the CAA. The CPI(M) was part of a 14-party group that protested the bypassing of Parliament.