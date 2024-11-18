 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) to move court against Palakkad voter fraud; Collector assures transparency

Published - November 18, 2024 09:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
LDF workers organised a march to the Civil Station in Palakkad on Monday, demanding that necessary actions be taken against the thousands of fake entries in the voters’ list.

LDF workers organised a march to the Civil Station in Palakkad on Monday, demanding that necessary actions be taken against the thousands of fake entries in the voters’ list. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The issue of bogus voter enlistment came to the fore on the last day of electioneering for Palakkad byelection on Monday as the CPI(M) took out a protest march to the Collectorate and decided to move a court against the decision of the electoral officials.

District Collector S. Chithra clarified here on Monday that polling would be conducted as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India in controversial voter cases.

The CPI(M) alleged that a large number of voters from other constituencies had been enrolled in Palakkad ahead of the byelection. CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan and district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu said that the draft voter list was published after the announcement of the election.

They alleged that the ‘multiple enrolment’ was done as per a script prepared jointly by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP. They also accused the electoral officers, including the District Collector, of failing their duty and ignoring the CPI(M) complaints.

Dr. Chithra said that the voter list was thoroughly scrutinised following the complaints. Voters who shifted their votes to Palakkad from other constituencies must have produced documents, including affidavits, for their required period of stay in Palakkad constituency.

Dr. Chithra warned that if anyone found to be voting by providing fake documents or false affidavits, legal action would be initiated against them as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.