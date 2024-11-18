CPI(M) to move court against Palakkad voter fraud; Collector assures transparency

The issue of bogus voter enlistment came to the fore on the last day of electioneering for Palakkad byelection on Monday as the CPI(M) took out a protest march to the Collectorate and decided to move a court against the decision of the electoral officials.

District Collector S. Chithra clarified here on Monday that polling would be conducted as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India in controversial voter cases.

The CPI(M) alleged that a large number of voters from other constituencies had been enrolled in Palakkad ahead of the byelection. CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan and district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu said that the draft voter list was published after the announcement of the election.

They alleged that the ‘multiple enrolment’ was done as per a script prepared jointly by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP. They also accused the electoral officers, including the District Collector, of failing their duty and ignoring the CPI(M) complaints.

Dr. Chithra said that the voter list was thoroughly scrutinised following the complaints. Voters who shifted their votes to Palakkad from other constituencies must have produced documents, including affidavits, for their required period of stay in Palakkad constituency.

Dr. Chithra warned that if anyone found to be voting by providing fake documents or false affidavits, legal action would be initiated against them as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950.