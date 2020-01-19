CPI(M) to launch door-to-door campaign against NPR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee has decided to launch a ‘No to NPR’ campaign and door-to-door drive asking people to reject questions from Census personnel on NPR.

Briefing reporters about the deliberations of a three-day central committee meeting that concluded here on Sunday, general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the door-to-door campaign was aimed at creating public awareness about the link between National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and educate them on the need to reject questions on NPR. The meeting demanded that the Centre repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

Since the Census procedures were set to be launched on April 10, the meeting decided to complete the entire campaign by March 23, marking the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Readings of the Preamble of the Constitution will be held on January 26 and campaign for promoting communal harmony will be conducted on January 30.

The meeting demanded that the Centre repeal the directions to State governments to construct detention centres and dismantle the existing centres in Assam.

The committee expressed its strong disapproval of the statement of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat that ‘de-radicalisation camps’ are needed for children who are being radicalised, particularly in Kashmir. “Shockingly, he indicated that such camps are already functioning. The Modi government must immediately clarify if such camps exist in Jammu and Kashmir. The CDS must clarify if such camps are being set up and run at the initiative of the Army,” Mr. Yechury said.

The meeting demanded the restoration of Statehood of Kashmir and lifting of curbs imposed on the State, release of detained political leaders, and restoration of the Internet.