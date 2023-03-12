ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to initiate vigorous rectification drive: Govindan

March 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI (M) State secretary M.V. Govindan being accorded a reception at Thavanakadavu in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not tolerate wrong tendencies in the party, CPI (M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

He was speaking at a reception accorded to the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha at Nedumudi in Kuttanad on Sunday.

Mr. Govindan said the party would act against those who engage in wrongdoings. The party has decided to initiate a vigorous rectification drive, he said.

Stating that personal ambitions have no place in the party, the CPI (M) leader urged its cadres to stand with the people and work sincerely for the masses.

In an apparent reference to the factional feud in the CPI (M), Mr. Govindan said that there were some flaws in Kuttanad. He said that party cadres who remained on fringes and not active due to factionalism would be brought back.

His comments came as the CPI (M) is mired in a number of controversies in Alappuzha including factional feuds.

Earlier, the jatha was given a rousing welcome by CPI (M) members at Thavanakadavu when it entered the Alappuzha district on Sunday morning. On the first day of the district tour, public meetings were also held at Thuravoor, Cherthala, Haripad and Alappuzha beach. Mr. Govindan will meet eminent personalities from the district on Monday morning. Later, public meetings will be held at Kayamkulam, Charumoodu and Chengannur before entering Pathanamthitta.

