CPI(M) to hold protest against CAB

Communist Party of India (Marxist) will organise a protest march and dharna condemning the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Kannur on Friday.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan in a press statement said the protest would be held in front of the 18 Central government offices in the district.

