CPI(M) to hold mass rally in Kannur against fuel price hike

Kannur

22 June 2020 00:18 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will hold a mass rally at 221 centres in Kannur district on June 25 to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the protest would be held in front of Central government offices.

He said there was an increase of ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹8.43 per litre on diesel. It was the highest rate in the past 19 months, he said. “The Central government has not passed the benefit of low fuel prices in the international market to people. The Modi government is serving corporates,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising